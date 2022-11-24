Altrusa International of Anderson County raised more than $9,000 for Operation Read at the first annual Poinsettia Gala Saturday. The funds will be used to purchase 8,000 books for students in Pre-Kindergarten through third grade at Palestine and Westwood schools.
This year’s book giveaway takes place Friday, Dec. 2, and is also made possible by funds raised at the Operation Read pancake fundraiser breakfast held at Westwood Baptist Church and Bethlehem Lutheran Church in October.
Part of the $9K raised at the gala came from a grant of roughly $3,000 from Altrusa District Nine, which includes the local chapter and dozens of Altrusa International clubs in Texas. Literacy is one of the organization’s most prominent concerns.
The gala was attended by Operation Read founding board members and dozens of community and business leaders. The gala featured a silent auction and donations from local businesses and organizations, including Dogwood Enterprises, Circle C Enterprises, the Herald-Press, Palestine Air & Heat, the Democratic Women of Anderson County Texas, Century 21, JASE Co., Bruner Litigation Services and many local businesses that donated supplies for the event.
Jeff Atkinson of the Palestine Kiwanis, City Manager Teresa Herrera, Altrusa member Diane Sloan and former Mayor Steve Presley were the founding board members in attendance.
Dr. Patricia Sulak of Temple presented the keynote address. She discussed the 11 essential elements of health and happiness, which focus on using mindfulness as a tool to rewire our thoughts to improve physical and mental well-being.
“The mind controls the body because the body does whatever the mind tells us to do,” Sulak said. “If people don’t change, it’s because they don’t dump the self-limiting beliefs.”
Sulak is author of “Should I Fire My Doctor?” She and her husband Dr. Jeffery A. Waxman, MD, are cofounders of Living WELL Aware, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.