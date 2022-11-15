A Palestine nonprofit has set a goal of raising $10,000 for Operation Read, which gives four books to all Pre-Kindergarten through third-grade students in Palestine and Westwood schools.
Altrusa International Foundation of Anderson County is sponsoring a Poinsettia Gala Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Senior Activity Center.
The event will open with cocktails and appetizers from 5 to 5:45 p.m. A catered dinner is being served from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Sponsor tables include bottles of wine and an open bar is available to all guests.
A silent auction includes gift baskets and items valued at $100 or more and is open from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The keynote speech is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Poinsettias are also available for purchase at the event.
Guest speaker for the evening will be acclaimed health and wellness expert Dr. Patricia J. Sulak, MD.
Sulak is an obstetrician and gynecologist in Temple, who co-founded Living WELL Aware LLC with her husband, Jeffrey A. Waxman, MD.
An expert in women’s and adolescent health, Sulak donated her speaker fee to help raise funds. She offered to speak for Altrusa of Anderson County when she heard about their partnership with Operation Read at a conference.
Sulak serves clients in East Texas and around the state, including school districts in Tyler, Jacksonville and Dallas. She is described as a lively speaker whose advice focuses on listening to one’s body.
Diane Sloan, treasurer for Altrusa International of Anderson County and a founding board member for Operation Read said Altrusa focuses on literacy projects.
“Operation Read is a literacy program and Altrusa really is founded in literacy programs, so it was just a good fit for us,” Sloan said.
Altrusa members sort and label the books before they’re delivered to the schools. Labels include the names of Operation Read sponsors and a place where children can write their names.
“It’s good to have a book in your hand,” Sloan said. “There are so many things that you can do with a book that you can’t do with an eReader. We just realize that children spend a lot of time on screens, and this is an alternative to all that screen time.”
Current table sponsors include Operation Read Board, Palestine Herald-Press, Century 21, Anderson County Texas Democratic Women, Palestine Air & Heat, Bruner Litigation Services and JASE.
Altrusa is seeking additional table sponsors for $600 for tables of eight. Sponsorship includes the business name on all signage, the event program and all advertising.
Individual tickets to the gala are $60 each.
Purchases can be made online at www.andersoncountyaltr.wixsite.com, from Cynthia Castleberry at Century 21, or from Sloan at Bolton, Sullivan, Taylor & Weber, LLP.
For information about Dr. Sulak visit www.livingwellaware.com.
