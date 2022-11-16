Roughly 62,000 visitors rode the Polar Express last year and even more passengers are expected this season. The Texas State Railroad’s online ticket sales are heavier this year, drawing tens of thousands of folks from Dallas, Houston and other states to ride the historical rails while enjoying the story.
TSR hired roughly 200 part-time seasonal employees, including ticket agents and engineers to Santas, elves and hot cocoa chefs. Dozens of ground staff members also help with parking, gift shop, will call, food and beverage service, and the cocoa crew.
While the local economy benefits from the annual addition of part-time seasonal jobs, many businesses also benefit from the out of town visitors who return to experience the Polar Express year after year.
The city's participation in the TSR’s popular holiday event grows every year with more and more attractions and events that cater to the friendly pajama-clad visitors.
Texas State Railroad’s production faithfully follows the original book The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg (1985) and the animated movie that followed in 2004. The journey blends the written story and pictures from the book with music and tunes from the movie soundtrack. A narrator reads the story of a child who takes a magical train ride to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.
A uniformed conductor stands outside each train car and ushers passengers onboard. Once the cars are moving he walks through each car to punch everyone’s golden ticket, which becomes a special keepsake from the trip.
The fun begins as guests climb aboard the train. Some passengers may believe they are entering a theater on rails as chefs in white coats and puffy hats greet them cheerily.
Everyone looks forward to seeing Santa and his elves board the train as it comes to a brief stop at the North Pole.
All passengers receive the same complimentary cookie and cup of hot cocoa and a silver bell. Hearing the Polar Express read aloud by the soundtrack and listening to the cheerful holiday music is entertaining for everyone as the train passes through the tall pine woods from Palestine to the Rusk station.
Adults especially delight in watching young faces light up as Santa bends over to greet them and hand each one a silver reindeer bell. The air fills with jingles as passengers shake the bells gently to hear them ring.
Other characters from the story visit the cars dressed in pajamas and carrying blankets and teddy bears. Many people sing along and dance to the holiday music following the chefs’ joyful lead.
For some, riding the Polar Express becomes a family tradition as they return year after year.
Tickets are available online at texasstaterailroad.net or call 855-632-7729.
