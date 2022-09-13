Texas State Railroad is now hiring 150 to 200 part-time seasonal workers for the 2022 Polar Express season, which will have an expected 60,000 visitors. Job fairs begin this week at the TSR depot from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday and Thursday of next week, Sept. 20 and 22.
Randalle Reagan, TSR’s gift shop manager and administrative assistant, said 62,000 visitors rode the Polar Express last year, and online ticket sales are even heavier this year.
“We have several seasonal roles we’re hiring for,” Reagan said. “Essentially it’s part time and seasonal but once Polar picks up it will be potential full-time hours.”
Open positions include waiters, chefs on the trains, elves, Santas, conductors and three hero characters. Ground staff members are also needed for parking, gift shop, will call, food and beverage service and cocoa crew.
Positions pay between $8 to $15, depending on the type of position and each person’s experience. Santas usually earn the highest pay of $15 per hour.
Reagan said many of the jobs are flexible and can be adjusted to school schedules. Another benefit of working on the Polar Express is meeting people from all over and seeing the joy on peoples’ faces.
TSR is also hiring three to five workers for the set up crew, which begins working this month to decorate the depot and trains.
Employees must be 16 or older and present a form of identification and information for direct deposit, such as a bank statement or printed checking deposit slip. Persons not able to attend the job fairs are invited to apply for positions online.
For information call 903-480-5572 or search www.indeed.com or under Jaguar Transportation on Facebook.
