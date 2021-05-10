A Palestine man has been arrested following reports of shots being fired at a residence last Thursday night.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, officers were sent to 1306 S. Sylvan in reference to reported shots fired at the residence.
Officers arrived and saw Alexander Vasquez, 24, of Palestine, exit the back door of the home. When officers tried to speak to Vasquez, he attempted to conceal himself behind a privacy fence.
The officers told Vasquez numerous time to show his hands and he refused. Officers saw a black handgun sticking out of Vaquez’s pants’ pocket. After a brief struggle, officers were able to gain control of Vasquez.
The officers discovered that Vasquez had two handguns, with one in each of his pant pockets.
After Vasquez was detained, he spit on one of the officers.
Officers reported Vasquez appeared to be intoxicated.
Vasquez was transported to the Anderson County Jail and was booked for Harassment of a Public Servant.
No injuries were reported form the shots fired incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.