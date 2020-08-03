Palestine Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly threw a substance believed to be bleach into a woman’s eyes causing chemical burns to her skin. The suspect also attacked a police officer and damaged a patrol car.
Willie James Lewis, 37 of Oakwood, was booked into the Anderson County Jail Aug. 1 for Assault on a Public Servant, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child, Criminal Mischief more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and two Palestine Municipal Court warrants. His bonds total $165,000.
According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, at approximately 7:17 p.m., officers responded to an assault call at Walmart. Lewis reportedly approached a 49-year-old woman, with two small children, from behind and poured the cleaning agent over her. The man then moved in front of the victim, still pouring the cleaning solution on her, getting it into her eyes.
The suspect left the store following the assault.
An ambulance transported the victim to Palestine Regional ER for medical treatment. The children, although endangered, were unharmed during the incident.
While officers investigated, Lewis returned to the store, damaged a patrol car that was parked outside Walmart and then followed an officer from the back to the front of the store, and attacked him from behind using a shopping cart.
Officers were able to take Lewis into custody following a struggle.
The injured officer was treated at Walmart and released by emergency medical personnel.
The motives behind the attack are still under investigation.
