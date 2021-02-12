Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman Friday, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after a car chase where she shot at her separated husband.
Bonnie Rangel was booked into the Anderson County Jail and her arraignment was pending Friday night.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, the victims, Cedrick Woodson and Hadassah Reed, reported Rangel chased them in her car, bumping their car as they tried to get away from her in rural Anderson County.
Investigators later determined that Woodson and Rangel are married, but separated.
Woodson reported he and Reed were retrieving property from the home he formerly shared with Rangel, but she was uncooperative and he left.
Rangel pursued Woodson and Reed in her car, chasing them at a high speed, striking their vehicle with hers.
While being pursued, Woodson and Reed heard a gunshot. Rangel continued to chase Woodson and Reed into the Palestine city limits.
The victims called 911 via cell phone. Constable Doug Lightfoot intercepted the radio broadcast of the incident and located the vehicles on Loop 256.
Lightfoot stopped Rangel’s the vehicle and detained her for the Palestine Police Department, who recovered a semi-automatic pistol from Rangel’s car.
ACSO was then was contacted and took the lead in the investigation.
