Officials in Navarro County believe a missing teen who has numerous mental health problems could be in Palestine.
Misty McGinn, 17, has been missing since April 19 when she walked out of her home in Rice.
“We have receive tips that Misty McGinn is in Palestine,” said Gene Watson, officer with Rice Police Department. “If you have seen her or know where she is, we urge you to contact our office immediately.”
Police do not know if she was picked up by someone or walked.
All known social media accounts belonging to Misty have been dormant since then.
According to her parents, Misty suffers from bipolar, schizophrenia, ADHD and a sleeping disorder for which she takes medication. She may require immediate medical attention due to being without her medication.
McGinn had brown hair that was last dyed reddish-pink. Her eyes are brown and she is 5 foot 3 inches tall and between 140 and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey and yellow “Gas Monkey” hoodie with grey and black sweatpants. McGinn also has a red and green outlined rose tattoo on the inside of her left arm, wears glasses and has pierced ears.
“Misty is 17 but has the mindset of a 13 year-old,” stated mother Jennifer Riggs. “She is supposed to have adult supervision at all times.”
Police are searching for her and continue to follow leads.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Officer Watson of the Rice Police Department at 903-326-4146 reference case C20-09536 or Detective Robbie Jock at the Navarro County Sheriff's Office 903-654-3002 referencing case 1389787.
