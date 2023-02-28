The Palestine Police Department is calling on community members to join its Citizens on Patrol program. This program provides an opportunity for residents to work with the police department to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods.
Citizens on Patrol members are trained volunteers who patrol their neighborhoods, reporting suspicious activity and acting as extra eyes and ears for law enforcement. As a result, the program helps to deter crime and keep our neighborhoods safe.
The Citizens on Patrol program is open to all interested residents of Palestine. Volunteers will receive training from experienced police officers and will be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively patrol their neighborhoods.
There will be two upcoming training classes for new Citizens on Patrol members, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 30. The training will be conducted at the Palestine City Council Chamber located at 504 N Queen Street.
"Community involvement is a vital component of crime prevention," said Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow. "By working together with our residents, we can make our neighborhoods safer and more secure."
If you are interested in joining the Citizens on Patrol program, please call the Palestine Police Department Community Liaison Michele Herbert at 903-731-8418 or email mherbert@palestine-tx.org.
“We hope to see you at the training sessions and thank you in advance for your commitment to making our community a better and safer place to live,” Harcrow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.