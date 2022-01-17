The Palestine Police Department is investigating an accident that left a pedestrian dead Saturday, Jan. 15. on S. Loop 256 near Old Elkhart Road.
According to friends and family, Kandy Sexton was walking around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on Loop 256 when a truck hit and killed her.
Law enforcement and emergency crews have reported the same vehicle and driver were involved in another wreck approximately 10 minutes later on Highway 84.
That driver has been arrested and is being held in the Anderson County Jail.
The Family Dollar on Crockett Road is taking donations for Sexton’s family to help with her funeral arrangements.
No other details were available as of press time Monday, Jan. 17 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
