The Palestine Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning.
According to Police Chief Mark Harcrow, at 6:17 a.m. May 7, the Palestine Police Department responded to the 500 block of Crockett Rd in reference to a one-vehicle crash.
Officers arrived on scene and found the driver of the vehicle, identified as Isaac Vasquez, unresponsive.
Vasquez, 16, of Palestine, was transported to the emergency room at Palestine Regional Medical Center by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 James Todd is conducting the inquest.
Investigators found that a 2017 Ford pickup, driven by Vasquez, was traveling north on Crockett Rd. when the truck left the roadway near the intersection of Crockett Rd. and E. Neches and struck a stone wall near a residence.
Vasquez was not wearing a seatbelt.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
The crash is still under investigation.
