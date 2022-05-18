The Palestine Police Department is investigating the death of a man who fell from a pickup Saturday night.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a man had fallen out of the back of a pickup in the 2200 block of Melissa Dr.
Officers arrived on scene and found the individual lying in the roadway unconscious. Bystanders on scene were attempting life saving measures upon the arrival of emergency personnel.
The injured subject, identified as Matt Sullivan, 39, of Tyler, was transported to the Palestine Regional ER by EMS.
Sullivan was pronounced deceased a short time later. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Karen Taylor is conducting the inquest and has ordered an autopsy.
Officers made contact with the driver of the pickup, identified as Phillip Presley, 38, of Palestine. Presley was later placed under arrest for the charge of intoxicated manslaughter and transported to Anderson County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing.
As in any case, Presley is to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
