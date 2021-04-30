The Palestine Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a local night club early Sunday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Daquiri King club, 1101 W. Palestine Ave.
When officers arrived they found four individuals had gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene. All victims were transported to the emergency room at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses told officers that an unidentified Black male entered the club and started shooting towards a group of people. The man then fled.
“We know there was some sort of conflict prior to the shooting,” said Chief Mark Harcrow. “Detectives are working to identify the suspect and motive behind the shooting.”
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at 903-731-2254 or Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.
