The Palestine Police are investigating a robbery that occurred just before lunch on Thursday.
Officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Kroger at 325 E. Spring St. just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1.
Officers arrived on scene and were advised that a white or Hispanic male came into the store and approached the customer service desk. The suspect slid a handwritten note to the clerk which said to give him all the money or he would start shooting. The clerk gave the suspect approximately $1600 in cash.
The suspect exited the store and ran towards Mallard Street.
The suspect was wearing a black and blue North Face jacket, black pants and a black mask.
Officers reviewed surveillance video of the area and found a possible suspect vehicle, a gray, four-door Pontiac sedan with black wheels. On the video, the vehicle was seen traveling northbound, the wrong way, on Mallard Street. It turned onto Avenue A.
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at (903)731-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at
(903)729-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.