The Palestine Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Monday, Feb. 7.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 4 p.m. officers were sent to a reported stabbing at 817 Hurst St. At the home, officers found a man with a knife wound to the neck.
The suspect, whom Harcrow said was known to the victim, fled the scene on foot. As of press time, officers were searching the area for the suspect.
Harcrow said witnesses reported there was a disturbance between the victim and the suspect inside the home prior to the stabbing.
The victim, who was in stable condition, was transported to the emergency room at Palestine Regional Medical Center.
This case is still under investigation. No further details could be released as of press time.
