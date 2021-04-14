The Palestine Herald Press is hosting a Political Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 in the Palestine High School Auditorium.
All candidates for Palestine City Council and Palestine Independent School Board of Trustees have been invited to attend and answer submitted questions from the community.
The public is welcome to attend in person, but a live-stream will be available through our Facebook page.
On the ballot for Palestine Mayor are: District 5 Council Member Dana Goolsby, Tony Renee Willis and District 2 Council Member Mitchell Jordan. Current Mayor Steve Presley will not see reelection.
Candidates for City Council District 2 are: Ava Harmon and Melody Jordan Knowles.
District 4 candidates are: Incumbent Joe Baxter and Dustin E. Frazier.
District 6 candidates are: Justin K. Florence
Barbara Jordan, a candidate for the District 2 council position and Langdon Elliott, a candidate for District 4, have both dropped out of the race.
For Palestine Independent School Board of Trustees, incumbent Dyna Tutt is running unopposed for Place 1 and incumbent Brandon Sheeley is opposed for Place 2 by Michael Garcia.
The city of Palestine and Palestine Independent School District are hosting a joint election through the Anderson County Election Office.
Early voting for the May 1 election will run from April 19 to 27, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. The last day to receive ballots by mail is Saturday, May 1.
Eligible registered voters inside the city limits and PISD may vote early at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N. Mallard St.
Election day polling locations will be combined with the city of Palestine voting locals. Normal election day polling locations for PISD have been extended so voters may vote at the same locations as their city district. PISD voters living outside the city are assigned to various polling locations according to their county voting precinct. You are asked to plan ahead prior to election day to avoid confusion regarding your voting location.
We encouraged your to vote early to avoid any possible confusion of polling place locations on Election Day,” said Casey Brown, Anderson County Election Officer. “All qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period.”
Social distancing will be observed during the voting process.
For more election information, contact Brown at 903-723-7438 Or 903-723-7822.
The link for the Herald Press Facebook page is www.facebook.com/palestineheraldpress.
