AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott maintains an 8-point lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke in the race for governor, according to a new poll by Nexstar and Emerson College released Tuesday.
Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey sampled 1,000 very likely voters between Sept. 20-22.
It found that Abbott, a Republican, leads Democratic nominee O’Rourke 50% to 42% with six weeks until the November election. In a similar February survey, Abbott held a seven-point lead. The poll also found that 2% of those surveyed support Libertarian Mark Tippetts, and 5% are undecided.
Abbott also holds a greater lead among white voters — 60% to 35% — and Hispanic voters, 46% to 42%. O’Rourke, however, boasts a great deal of support among Black Texans with 78% of voters in his favor, the poll said.
Even so, no matter whom they support, 63% of those surveys said they expect Abbott to win, while 37% said they expect O’Rourke to deliver an upset.
On issues, the economy ranked top among those surveyed with 40% labeling it so. Sixteen percent said abortion access was the top issue, 12% said immigration, and 8% said healthcare.
“Among those much more likely to vote because of Roe overturning, 62% plan to vote for O’Rourke,” Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said. “For those whom it makes no difference, 72% plan to vote for Abbott.”
Abbott and O’Rourke have a scheduled debate for 7 p.m. CST on Friday at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. During The Texas Tribune Festival last week, O’Rourke promised to answer every question in Spanish.
While O’Rourke has requested four other debates before the Nov. 8 election, Abbott has only agreed to the Rio Grande Valley event.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. Early voting runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
