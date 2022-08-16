AUSTIN — Most Texans disapprove of the direction the state is heading, according to a poll released Sunday.
The Dallas Morning News/UT-Tyler Poll surveyed 1,384 registered voters across the state Aug. 1-7 and found that even as a majority favor Gov. Greg Abbott in the upcoming November election over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke, most Texans disapproved when asked: “Do you think things are headed in the right direction or that things are headed off on the wrong track?”
Of those polled, 56% said the state was on the wrong track while 43% said it was heading in the right direction. The split leaned partisan, however 67% of self-identified independent voters said they also believe the state is heading in the wrong direction.
The poll also found that nearly half of those surveyed disapproved or strongly disapproved of Abbott's handling of his job with a 49% unfavorable rating. About 47% said they approve or strongly approve of the work he is doing.
Even so, Abbott held a lead over O’Rourke in the race for governor with 46% stating they plan to vote for Abbott while 39% selected O’Rourke.
The poll asked voters’ opinions across a wide range of topics including school choice, librarians and school officials ability to review controversial books, gun violence, abortion, inflation and more.
State Republican leaders choose to focus on the 62% who said they supported school choice, allowing state school dollars to be redirected to private schools should families choose. At a Dallas private school last week, Abbott pushed his plan for school choice, saying that “giving parents a true choice about where to educate their child gives parents the power that they need and deserve to provide the education that is best for their child."
O’Rourke has said he is against such programs calling them a “a ploy to funnel funds reserved for public education into private schools.”
“Everyone deserves a fair chance at quality education,” he said.
O’Rourke’s campaign highlighted poll data that shows 72% of Republican voters support raising the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21, in addition to the 81% of Democratic voters who agree with that.. Abbott has been criticized for not pursuing gun control options following the May Uvalde shooting where an 18-year-old gunman used a legally-purchased assault rifle to kill 21 people.
About 63% of respondents said they do not believe elected officials are doing enough to prevent mass shootings, and most Texans - 66% - said they believe Abbott should call a special session to address mass shootings.
“Now we just need a governor who does too,” O’Rourke tweeted Sunday.
While O’Rourke fell slightly behind Abbott when compared to other statewide polls, Democratic challengers in other statewide races closed in on their Republican counterparts.
In the race for Attorney General, Democratic candidate Rochelle Garza is within two points of incumbent Ken Paxton.
Paxton has been the subject of multiple criminal allegations and is currently being investigated by the Texas Bar Association for professional misconduct. Garza has used this to her advantage, highlighting that Paxton could be disbarred for his actions, leaving Texas with an attorney general who cannot practice law. The Texas state constitution does not require the attorney general to be licensed to practice law.
The poll results show that Garza has the biggest chance of taking statewide office compared to other Democrats, and if successful, she would become the first Democrat to hold statewide office in 30 years..
“While Ken Paxton is using the power of his office to engage in culture wars, I am committed to protecting our rights as Texans, holding the powerful and bad actors to account and bringing back integrity to the AG’s office. Texans deserve an attorney general who will deliver for our families and our children,” Garza said in a statement following the poll results.
Paxton’s campaign did not immediately respond for comment.
