AUSTIN — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke holds a 30-point lead among Latino voters, according to a new poll by UT Austin LBJ School of Public Affairs/Univision Noticias released Tuesday.
The poll found that O’Rourke led incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott 58% to 28% among Latino voters, with 13% saying they were undecided.
Black voters overwhelmingly favored O’Rourke with 70% of the vote, while 63% of white voters favored Abbott, it said.
Overall, the poll found that Abbott held a four-point lead — 46% to 42% — over O’Rourke, it said.
The poll results came days after a separate UT/Texas Politics Project poll found that Abbott and O’Rourke were virtually tied among likely Latino voters, each receiving 48% of the vote.
The Univision poll also found that statewide, inflation and cost of living are the main concerns among registered voters in Texas and could be a decisive factor when voting. It was also a top concern among Latinos voters.
Mass shootings and gun safety were major concerns for Black and Latino voters in Texas but not for other voters, ranking as the second most important issue among Latinos, it said.
Additionally, abortion rights was not among the top five concerns of registered voters in Texas, and tied for third among Latinos with gun rights and lowering taxes. But the majority of Texas voters — 68% — said they support passing a law to guarantee access to abortion across all groups.
Most Texans — 61% — and Latinos — 73% — said they support the canceling of up to $20,000 in student debt.
“Our polls highlight the diverse opinions and decisions within the Latino community across the U.S. and the complexity of the statewide voter sentiment,” said Sergio García-Ríos, director of polling and data at Univision Noticias. “The Texas poll included robust oversamples of Black and Latino voters, highlighting the diverse — and often divergent — policy concerns and preferences of the various voting groups in Texas. These differences enrich our state but also present areas of opportunity for politicians and policymakers.”
The poll surveyed 1,400 Texas, including 500 Latino and 400 Black voters, Oct. 11-18. The statewide survey has a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points, with a 4.4 margin of error among the Latino sample, it said.
Of those polled, 84% said they would most likely vote in the November midterm election.
Early voting runs through Nov. 4. The last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 28. Election Day is Nov. 8.
