AUSTIN — Democratic challenger in the race for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke is closing in on incumbent Greg Abbott, according to a new poll by the University of Texas at Austin/Texas Politics Project.
The poll, released Wednesday, surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters between Aug. 28 and Sept. 6.
Results placed O’Rourke within five points of Abbott for the state’s highest position, a decrease from 6 points reported in June and 11 points in May.
“I've traveled this entire state, just came off a 49-day push across Texas, the smallest counties, the biggest cities, people are fired up more so than they were in 2018, (and) definitely more than in 2020,” O’Rourke said of the latest poll.
About 45% of respondents said they favored Abbott, while 40% favored O’Rourke. Another 2% said they favored Green Party Candidate Delilah Barrios and the Libertarian Party’s Mark Tippet each, while 3% claimed to favor someone else. About 8% were undecided.
Jim Henson and Joshua Blank, authors of the poll results, said the data illuminates an election environment in which the Abbott versus O’Rourke match-up “is the most competitive race for the office Texas has seen in decades.”
The poll also showed that among those surveyed, Abbott held a sizable advantage among rural, white and independent Texans. O’Rourke held an advantage among urban, moderate, Black and Hispanic voters.
While each candidate holds strong favorability within their party, the poll also showed that Abbott is gaining traction among Independent voters, increasing a 10-point lead in June to an 18-point lead in September.
As the election nears, each candidate continues to campaign on topics that are most important to their base.
The poll found that the top four issues most important to Texans are immigration, the state economy, abortion and gun violence.
On the campaign trail, Abbott often touts his migrant busing program that has sent more than 10,000 migrants who entered the country illegally to northern, Democratically-run cities. The poll found that 52% of respondents support the busing of migrants out of state as they await their asylum hearings.
Abbott also continues to highlight his push on border security initiatives, often tying the influx of migrants coming to the United States to President Joe Biden.
“Pres. Biden’s failure to secure the border is a threat to public safety,” Abbott tweeted on Monday.
About 34% of Texans — and a majority of Republicans, 52% — continue to say that the state spends too little on border security. This view is largely unchanged from recent prior polling, despite the state spending billions of dollars on border security initiatives, the poll said.
While Abbott keeps messaging on law enforcement, O’Rourke continues to advocate for stricter gun laws and abortion access.
Following the Uvalde mass shooting in May, O’Rourke has frequently called out Abbott for not doing more to curb gun violence and mass shootings in Texas.
Despite requests from the families of Uvalde victims urging lawmakers to immediately raise the age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21, Abbott has pushed off calling a special session, stating that he believed raising the age would be “unconstitutional.”
According to the poll, 57% say Texas’s elected officials have done “too little” to prevent mass shootings in Texas, while 54% of Texans say gun control laws should be made more strict. Another 23% say gun laws should be left as they are, and 18% say they should be less strict.
Once the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion in June stating that access to an abortion is not constitutionally protected allowing states to enact their abortion laws, the issue grew in importance among voters.
The poll found that a plurality of 49% of Texans feel that abortion laws should be made less strict. Only 12% of Texans believe abortions should never be permitted.
Texas has one of the most strict abortion laws in the country, making it a federal crime to provide an abortion from the point of conception.
O’Rourke said he believes it is this issue and votes from women who will help him win the race.
“There's a referendum on reproductive health care freedom in Texas, it's called the governor's race,” O’Rourke said. “You can either vote for Greg Abbott who signed a bill that outlaws abortion beginning at conception, with no exception for rape or incest, or you can vote for me because I will have the back of every Texas woman so that she makes her own decisions about her own body and her own future.”
Abbott’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the poll.
OTHER STATEWIDE RACES
All of Texas’s top ranking officials are up for re-election in November including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton. While both held a lead over their Democratic counterparts, the gap was closing, poll data shows.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Patrick holds a 7-point lead — 39% to 32% — over Democratic challenger Mike Collier. This is a decrease of five points from June polling, it said. About 30% did not express a choice.
Paxton, too, held his lead over Rochelle Garza with five points — 38%-33%. This is a decrease from an eight point difference reported in June.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. Early voting begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.