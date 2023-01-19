There is one time-honored snack that can be sweet or savory, caramelized, buttered or plain, molded into a candied ball or tossed with nuts and chocolate. It can enhance the cinematic experience and can even decorate the Christmas tree. It’s popcorn, and Thursday, Jan. 19 is its special day: National Popcorn Day.
Palestine has its very own popcorn queen, Rhonda Coffman of Ms. Rhonda’s Gourmet Popcorn, and she’s ready to make sure East Texas never runs out of the iconic treat.
Coffman took a leap of faith last June and opened her new store. Ms. Rhonda’s Gourmet Popcorn is located in a small shopping center near Walmart and features a wealth of popcorn flavors and a variety of other treats, all offered with a warm smile and a steady flow of kindness.
“You know, I came to Palestine from Houston,” Coffman said. “I was driving back there two or three days a week to sell my popcorn and I knew that if I didn’t step out I would be making that long drive forever.”
Coffman opened her shop with the goal of selling her popcorn creations exclusively at that location. Unfortunately, the current economy is affecting her in the same manner as many other small business owners, so she still makes the drive to Houston to make ends meet.
“It’s difficult and it takes me away from the store here, but it’s what I have to do,” Coffman said. “But I know that God blesses hard work, and this will eventually get better.”
While the origins of National Popcorn Day are murky at best, according to America's Favorite Gourmet Popcorn website, it has been celebrated since at least the 1970s. The day settled in on Jan. 19 around 1980, and lore has it that the Super Bowl had a hand in the choosing of that day. The popcorn-themed site reports that Americans consume around 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year, more than any other country in the world.
A huge bag of the amazingly flavored treat may be just the ticket for a Popcorn Day celebration. Coffman’s unique gift bags are made fresh almost daily. She displays them in her festive shop, decorated floor to ceiling with popcorn boxes, a range of colorful candies and treats and many flavors of popcorn.
“I’m also planning to host birthday parties for little children, from toddlers to maybe first graders,” Coffman said. “I still have some planning and preparation to do, but it’s something I hope to have in place in the near future.”
Ms. Rhonda’s Gourmet Popcorn is located at 513 Old Elkhart Road. For information call 281-630- 6507 or visit www.msrhondaspopcorn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.