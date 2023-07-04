Popular Palestine restaurant family expands footprint

In case there were any doubts about Mr. Eat, it's right there on the menu in black and white: "Good food for a good mood."
Having established quite a following over the past several years, with the popular Palestine eatery Mama Seafood, Brian Pen and his family were inspired to spread their wings and offer even more of their diverse culinary skills to the community with their new venture Mr. Eat Asian Cuisine, located at 2501 W Oak St. in Palestine.
Peter Pen is quick to point out that he is not the manager of Mr. Eat, but rather a member of the family, and the business, as is Mama Seafood, is a family effort.
"We all work together and have the same goal," Peter said. "We want to make great food and take care of our customers."
Customer service is at the forefront of the Pen family's focus and it shows.
"The most important thing is taking care of our customers," Peter said. "We don't just bring the food and take the money. We have to make sure that everyone is happy. That is why people come back."
But make no mistake, the food matters, and the Pen family has nailed that detail. With a diverse menu that includes a variety of appetizers, Asian dishes, grilled seafood, fried seafood, Cajun cuisine, along with steaks, sandwiches and burgers, Mr. Eat has something for everyone.
While the menu is similar to that of Mama Seafood, Peter said the focus is a little different.
"Mama Seafood offers a wide variety of food, but the main focus is on the seafood," Peter said. "Here at Mr. Eat our focus is more on the Asian food."
Many patrons are quick to point out the Cajun offerings at both locations, including a surprisingly authentic and well-crafted gumbo inspired by Brian Pen's mother-in-law, a longtime Cajun chef with roots in Baytown and Louisiana.
"Yes, a lot of people love our gumbo," Peter said. "It came straight from Louisiana and we stick to that authentic recipe."
The Pens have high hopes for the success of the two locations. More expansion might be in their future one day, but Peter said the family's focus is on the here and now.
"We are currently just focused on Mr. Eat and Mama Seafood," Peter said. "We want to make sure everything runs just right and that all our customers are happy."
Mr. Eat is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information call 903-723-1079, or drop by for your serving of "good food for a good mood."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.