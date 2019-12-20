Only five gifts wait under Joe Luker's Christmas tree in Elkhart.
Luker, 57, would like to provide more, but the drought made his landscaping jobs scarce this year. He gets help from the First Baptist Church in Elkhart for his electric bill, and he has requested a holiday food basket. Luker's household includes his son John, 18, but he also cares for his mother-in-law and sister-in-law, who live on the same property.
“It’s been a real tough year for me,” Luker said.
Tough times haven't pinched Luker's giving spirit. He’s leading a toy drive Sunday, which he calls Bears for Cops – plush toys law officers can give to children affected by violence or trauma. This Sunday, he will collect at the Dollar General in Elkhart, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. He also volunteers with the church’s outreach activities and with New Hope Station in Elkhart.
“I want to give something to kids that I can’t buy myself,” Luker said.
In the midst of the East Texas holiday season, encouraging economic signs abound, including the nation’s record 10-year economic expansion and Texas’ historically low unemployment rate of 3.4 percent. But Luker and thousands of others in Anderson County remind us that those statistics don't tell the whole story. About 16 percent of the people here, or one in six, continue to struggle with poverty, even though most of them work and don't show up in unemployment statistics.
The 2017 American Community Survey, including the latest US Census data, reports the national median household income at $57,652. In Anderson County, it's $42,313.
Local incomes trail rising prices; people continue to visit food banks or sign up for assistance with utilities or toy donations, in equal or greater measures than in past years.
The Palestine Food Pantry, just one of four food banks that serve the poor of Anderson County, distributes 7,000 pounds of food to roughly 610 families – ranging from two to 11 people – each month.
Pastor Paul Jones of Court Drive Church of Christ, told the Herald-Press many clients have received food at the church’s pantry for years; many more frequent other local food banks, including Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Resource Center, and Hope Station.
“No child, and no person, should go hungry in Palestine or Anderson County, because there's plenty of food available at the four food banks,” Jones said.
Even middle-income earners feel the pinch due to rising prices.
Sherri Luna, who teaches at Neches Elementary, said a holiday bonus from the school district made it possible to purchase holiday gifts. With rising prices, a daughter in college, and more family members to shop for each year, Luna said the bonus made a big difference. “It really helped with shopping right when I needed it,” Luna said. “I am truly blessed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.