A Palestine police motorcycle officer was injured in a traffic accident Friday. The officer apparently was not seriously injured.
While responding to a traffic accident on HWY 155 at roughly 3:30 p.m., the officer, who's identity has not yet been released, was struck by another vehicle, interim Chief Mark Harcrow told the Herald-Press Friday.
The officer was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, who's identity has also not yet been released, was uninjured.
“Prayers for our officer, his family, and your Palestine Police Department are appreciated,” Harcrow said.
The state Department of Public Safety will investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.