Hurricane season officially began on June 1, and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) initial outlook for 2021, we can anticipate an above-normal Atlantic Hurricane season with up to 20 named storms and up to 10 hurricanes with as many as five reaching Category 3 or higher through the end of the season on November 30.
The Better Business Bureau urges consumers to pay attention to weather alerts, take necessary safety precautions and plan ahead to avoid potential scams in the wake of storms.
“It only takes one hurricane or tropical storm to cause a disaster,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB serving Central East Texas said. “And although much of our focus right now is on keeping our loved ones safe and reopening businesses, it is also important to ensure our homes and businesses are weather-ready for what is expected to be a severe hurricane season.”
BBB recommends taking the following safety precautions to protect your home and other property should a hurricane strike:
Keep all gutters and downspouts clear of debris. Find a trustworthy professional to assist you by going to bbb.org.
Know where your home’s water, gas and electric cutoffs are located. You might need to turn these off in a hurry if a water pipe breaks in the storm, you smell gas, or if walls are torn open and wiring is exposed.
Create and maintain an inventory of your personal possessions. Use a camera to take pictures or video of both the interior and exterior of your home as well as your property, including items stored on your property such as vehicles or lawn/farm equipment.
Make sure you have adequate insurance from a trustworthy agent/agency. Keep all of your insurance policies organized and in an easily accessible spot. Discuss with your insurance agent what liabilities you might have, if any, should any of your personal items or trees cause damage to neighboring homes or properties during a storm.
Create an emergency kit.
Your emergency kit should include the following:
Enough food and pet food to last at least three (3) days
One gallon of water per person per day for at least three (3) days
First aid kit/Medication
Flashlight with extra batteries
Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities if necessary
Cell phone with battery-operated charger, extra batteries
Portable battery-operated radio and extra batteries
Non-electric can opener
Cash and credit cards
Important phone numbers
Shoes and appropriate clothing
Blankets, bedding or sleeping bags
Baby wipes or waterless antibacterial cleansers
Create an evacuation plan. Make sure your family knows the location of emergency shelters and designate a friend/family “Point-of-Contact” in case you become separated.
Secure the garage. Garage doors often are blown in or sucked out during hurricanes. Many garage-door makers sell reinforcement kits.
In case of severe weather:
Pay attention to evacuation notices as well as flash flood alerts in your area.
Stay indoors at all times with all doors and windows closed.
In case of high winds, go to an interior room on the lowest floor, such as a closet, hallway or bathroom. Stay away from exterior walls, glass enclosed places or areas with wide-span roofs such as auditoriums and warehouses.
Wrap yourself in blankets and wear bike helmets to shield yourself from flying debris. Crate your pets in an interior room.
Do not try to walk through flowing water that is more than ankle deep, and do not let children play around streams, storm drains, or other flooded areas.
If your home is prone to flooding, place sand bags or self-inflating flood barriers in front of doors.
Do not drive through flooded areas.
Remember to do your homework before choosing a company to perform any post-storm repairs.
