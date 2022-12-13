Those freezing nights, and days, have arrived, and even though we cannot predict the weather, let’s take the necessary steps to be ready and alleviate future stress.
Extreme cold weather, like the prolonged cold snap in February 2021, can take a toll on private water systems. Simple preventative steps can help well owners prepare for potential prolonged freezing temperatures.
Inspecting, Preparing Your Water Well
Take the time now, while the weather is decent, to inspect your water well, pump house, and anything that is adjoining them.
Cleaning out your enclosures provides you with room to insulate your above-ground water lines and other components, such as the pressure tank. Wrap any plumbing from the well to the storage tank with insulating material.
The smaller the pipe in diameter and closer to the ground, the more vulnerable it is to freezing. Remember, covering the electrical control components with foam insulation or draping with blankets is not recommended.
Please take this opportunity to inspect your well casing and the ground around it. Ensuring that there are no holes in or around your well casing, including at the ground level, so that burrowing critters have no pathway to contaminate your well. By adding dirt or concrete around your well, you are protecting them from rain and other runoff water and making sure there is a pathway for it to move away from your well and not pool up around it.
Preparing Well Houses
If you have a well house, check to ensure that it is adequately enclosed to prevent cold air from getting inside, and add heat sources such as a heat lamp or space heater for when the temperatures dip below freezing. Also, remember that heat lamps and space heaters can potentially cause fires, so please use them cautiously.
You can also add insulation to the well houses’ walls and ceiling, providing even more protection to your well house.
Winterizing Irrigation Systems
Before the freezing temperatures hit and stay for a bit, it is important to winterize any irrigation system and outdoor spigots, whether you are on a private water well or not. Drain your irrigation system and unhook any hoses from outdoor faucets or fixtures.
Most plants, trees, and turfgrass go dormant during the winter months. They do not require much watering if any, so turning off irrigation systems during the upcoming winter weather is perfectly fine. These precautionary steps will help prevent damage to your irrigation systems so they will be ready to work properly for you in the spring.
Other Factors to Consider
While winterizing your well and well house is the main objective, there are other essential preparations to consider as well. Be sure that you check your generator. Making sure that it is in working order, and that you have plenty of fuel in case of extended power outages. It is also beneficial to store several large containers of potable water for household use as a backup option whether you have a water well or not.
If you need work completed on your water well, pump or other related equipment, be sure to hire a licensed water well driller, pump installer, or plumber so that it’s done safely and up to code.
Preparing your water well for winter might be the last thing on your mind with the abnormally dry and severe drought the state has experienced the last several months, but the more you prepare now, the better off in the long run.
