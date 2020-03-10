Demolishing Grapeland's former elementary school will best serve the district and community, school district officials said Tuesday. Even so, the fall of the 65-year-old building brought moments of sadness for some local alumni, parents, and residents.
“I am proud for our students and teachers, but it’s sad for those of us who have seen it for so many years,” said Eula Lee Frisby, who lives across the road from the elementary school complex. “We have looked out our widow at it since the summer of 1959. I remember when they planted the trees, but this is progress.”
All three of Frisby’s children, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attended the former elementary school.
Week-long demolition work by Barry & Clay Constructuion began on Monday and is expected to wrap up by next Monday. Spring break was the safest, and least distracting, time to do the work. For safety reasons, asbestos abatement and demolition were done back-to-back.
“It’s sad, but it needed to happen,” former student Travis Lively said. “We all voted on a new elementary school. We knew it wasn’t just going to be left standing and abandoned.”
Grapeland Independent School District Superintendent Don Jackson said the demolition represents a commitment kept by the school board.
“I’m happy to see the board doing exactly what they told the community they would do in the bond,” Jackson said, adding the building would have eventually become an eyesore.
After a failed attempt to pass a bond in the fall of 2016, the school board garnered enough community support for a new bond that built an elementary school that opened last fall with 318 students. The new elementary school sits directly behind the old one.
Built in 1955, the old school was remodeled and enlarged several times. The school district will continue to use parts of the former elementary school for storage, alternative education classes, and an Early Learning Center that enrolls about 60 children.
After the old school is demolished, Jackson said school board members plan to use some of the land for parent and visitor parking.
Jackson served as principal of the former elementary school from mid-year 2016 until 2017, when he became school superintendent. “I think you'll see a completely different landscape by Monday, when our students go back to class,” he said.
