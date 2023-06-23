The Pride of America Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday July 1 at the Palestine Civic Center, located at 1819 W. Spring St. in Palestine. Admission is free to the public.
"The March show at the Dogwood Fly-In turned out so well we’re having another one, only bigger," said Pride of America founder Stefani Gist. "All proceeds will go to Pride of America, our nonprofit based out of Elkhart, to fund the building and shipping of care packages to our deployed military."
Pride of America started in 2016 when Gist's brother was deployed overseas. Gist's grandfather, a WWII veteran, chose the name for the organization.
"Pride of America is dedicated to my brother and grandfather," Gist said. "Since we started in 2016 we've sent more than 3000 care packages to our military men and women overseas."
The Dogwood Fly-In was the first event of its kind for Pride of America, but came about at the last minute out of necessity.
"We were supposed to host a barbecue and chili cook-off at the fly-in, but only had one team sign up as time was running out," Gist said. "We just changed gears and decided to have a car show and the turnout was fantastic."
Since March, the organization has hosted a show in Celina, and plans to host yet another in Palestine during the Labor Day weekend.
The event will have food vendors and booths for many other goods for family-friendly shopping.
"We will also have eight different categories for cars and will award three trophies in each category," Gist said. "We will have classic cars, hot rods and modern customs. There will be something for everybody."
Along with the car show, Texas Red Dirt Photography will host a “Shoots for Troops” booth for pinup photos. Gist said 4x6 prints will be available on-site, as will digital packages.
"We still need a few more sponsors or vendors to cover the 24 trophies," Gist said. "Admission is free and it's a family friendly event. We’re hoping for a great turnout to support our military."
The cost to enter a car or truck in the show is $15 and 10’x10’ vendor booth spaces are $40.
Anyone interested in being a sponsor or vendor for the Pride of America Car Show can call 713-503-6612 or email carepackagesforheroes@gmail.com. Donations to the organization are always welcome.
