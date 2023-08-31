PRMC adds four new ambulances to its fleet

Pink is the signature color of the new Palestine Regional Medical Center ambulance. This new ambulance is fitted with a Breast Cancer Awareness wrap and arrived just in time to help promote this issue throughout the month of October. According to PRMC, this wrap is permanent, and will remain the theme until it is decommissioned because PRMC EMS wants to continuously show support to not only Breast Cancer survivors, but to all cancer survivors, as well as the research and treatment.
This new ambulance has an air ride system that will make travel smoother and more comfortable for patients. It also has an innovated securing mechanism for the cot that is safer for the patient in the event of a collision.
This new ambulance is one of four PRMC has ordered and added to its fleet.
PRMC has ordered a second ambulance, Medic 51, that will have a Salute to Service, military/first responder themed wrap. PRMC hopes to have it in service around Sept. 8.
A pediatric theme and Palestine theme will be applied to Medic 52 and Medic 53, respectively, with their targeted start in service time around the middle of October.
All four are Frazier ambulances on Dodge 3500 chassis and have a Cummins Turbo Diesel engine.
PRMC EMS is the dedicated 911 Provider for Palestine and all of Anderson County.
According to the hospital, PRMC EMS responds to and averages over 11,000 calls a year. The response area is about 1,063 square miles and includes a population of 58,000 people.
PRMC EMS has a staff of 52, which is made up of EMT-Paramedics and EMT-Basics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.