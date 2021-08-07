Palestine Regional Medical Center announced that Matthew Rudolph, DO, has joined its staff and will be offering orthopedic and sports medicine services to patients throughout Palestine, Anderson County and the surrounding area.
Rudolph is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with more than 12 years of experience.
“Dr. Rudolph has years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon, and he is an excellent addition to our hospital team,” said Roy Finch, CEO of Palestine Regional Medical Center. “Orthopedic surgery is a growing need in our community, and Dr. Rudolph’s experience in a wide range of procedures is what the people in our region need. The expertise will be important as Palestine Regional Medical Center works to make our community healthier.”
Rudolph is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and serves as team physician for Trinity Valley Community College of Athletics in Athens.
He is seeing patients in his offices at Palestine Medical Groups Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic located at 4002 South Loop 256, Palestine.
To schedule an appointment, call 903-731-5030.
