More than 200 cyclists descended on Anderson County this past weekend for the first Dogwood Omnium. This road race is part of the Triple Crown Series hosted by Momentum Sports and is tied to the USA Cycling organization.
"With over 200 racers for the inaugural Dogwood Omnium, we couldn’t be happier with the turn out,” said Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager for the city of Palestine. “After speaking with many of the participants, they were pleasantly surprised by the 'small town vibe' in Palestine and they are looking forward to coming back for the El Camino Gravel Adventure this coming September.”
According to Raum, cycling enthusiasts typically compete in races similar to the Dogwood Omnium and El Camino Gravel Adventure each weekend, racking up points and prizes to claim the top spot in their field.
The Omnium racers were as young as 15 and ranged up into the mid 70's, showcasing how a healthy lifestyle can last a lifetime in a sport like this.
The Omnium was a two-part event, with the first taking place in downtown Palestine and the second traveling south into portions of Elkhart.
The Triple Crown Series includes the Dogwood Omnium, the Davey Crockett Classic held in Crockett and the Houston Grand Criterium. The series combines all three cyclist disciplines: time trials, criteriums and road races, scored across each race weekend to crown the 2022 winners.
Alex Montoya, the owner of Momentum Sports and formerly of Topview Sports, took over the El Camino in 2021 and has been developing it into a multi-day travel cycling event.
“Myself and the entire cycling community are grateful to have such great support form the city of Palestine and people of Anderson County,” Montoya said. “We are looking forward to building these events over the coming years and can’t wait to be back for the Camino Gravel Challenge in September.”
The El Camino Gravel Adventure, also hosted by Momentum Sports, will be held in Old Town Palestine on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday September 25.
“The El Camino Gravel Adventure is a gravel race with wider tires and gets more traction on the varying road surfaces, verses this past weekend’s race which needs clean streets, with no loose materials and the tires are narrower and smoother to allow for speed on the course,” Raum said.
The El Camino was established in 2014 as a one-day, leisurely ride through the pines, and has been turned into a tough back-roads grinder. Professionals and amateurs from all over the United States journey to Palestine each fall to participate.
Montoya said the competition for the El Camino is geared for all levels of riders, with an enjoyable option for everyone.
The 105-mile and 65-mile races start in Old Town Palestine and winds south through the backroads around Elkhart and Grapeland in a half-day trek. There is also an easier 35-mile race.
For both of these races, racers channeled a GPS signal to their smartphones, or mounted a small cycling GPS to their handlebars that directed their journey with voice commands or a map.
A computerized finish-line camera captures each racer’s finish time and instantly posted each racer’s time and rank on its website as cyclists roll past the finish line.
For The Camino 205, participants can ride one day or two with 35, 70 and 105 mile route options each day. All routes provide varied terrain. There are narrow primitive bridges, pot holes, animals, loose gravel and other hazards. There are short hills and some fairly steep. Rider rest stop locations are provided with water, sports drinks and basic snacks.
Riders are responsible for providing their own mechanical support throughout each route. Riders are allowed to have support crews available to help them, but support vehicles must use bypass routes and cannot drive alongside riders on gravel sections.
For locals who would like to participate in The Camino 205, log onto www.thecamino205.com.
The El Camino Gravel Adventure is a trademarked event.
