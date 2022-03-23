The Palestine Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club, Inc. is hosting a virtual Women’s History Program at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
The guest speaker for this event will be Daphne Session speaking on the theme “Women: Providing healing – Promoting hope.
Session is the County Attorney for Houston County, a position she has held since January 1, 2009.
Session graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1991 with a degree in criminology and corrections, and her first job in her field was at Texas Youth Commission - Crockett State School campus.
In 1992, she became an adult probation officer for the Anderson County Adult Probation Department. She worked in Anderson County for four years before attending law school.
Session attended Texas Tech University School of Law. During law school she completed a summer internship with the Anderson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, a summer internship with a law firm in Jacksonville, and worked at the Student Legal Affairs Office at Texas Tech. In May 1999 she was awarded her law degree.
In her career as an attorney, Session served as assistant district attorney in Anderson County, Houston County, and Smith County until 2006, when she opened a private practice in Rusk and Crockett.
In private practice, she handled cases in criminal defense, juvenile defense and some general practice such as divorce and probate. In order to keep her prosecutorial skills “sharp,” she also continued to prosecute criminal cases as a special prosecutor and as one of the contract municipal court prosecutors for the City of Tyler. She maintained her practice until she was elected Houston County Attorney.
As County Attorney, Session is responsible for the review and prosecution of misdemeanor criminal cases, including cases in the justice courts, the collection and prosecution of hot check cases, the review and prosecution of juvenile cases, both felony and misdemeanor, the attorney representing the department in Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services cases, assists victims with obtaining Protective Orders, and serves as legal advisor to the Commissioner’s Court.
Since taking office as County Attorney, the office has handled the prosecution of hundreds of misdemeanor cases, juvenile cases and CPS cases. Daphne has been appointed Attorney Pro Tem on adult felony cases in Houston County, Anderson County, Leon County and Angelina County. She is a member of various boards and committees.
Daphne is a member of Mt. Pleasant CME Church in Rusk, where she is Youth Director and primary children’s Sunday school teacher.
Her parents are Walter and Maxine Session, both retired of Rusk. She has two older sisters, Kathy Session Harris and Terri Session Franklin, both teachers in the Rusk school district.
Join by Zoom with Meeting ID: 771 804 2417 and Passcode: w7jPj.
