Restrictions to contain COVID-19 have put the economy on lockdown. Even illegal activity is taking a hit.
Countywide, crime has decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic began to restrict movement with emergency declarations in late March. Thefts and burglaries reported to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office dropped 50 percent in April from the month before.
The city of Palestine experienced a similar decrease in property crimes this month, due to the COVID-19-related closings of Palestine's retail stores that are typically targeted for theft. A year ago, 75 property crimes were reported in March. This year, the number for March was cut almost in half to 42.
Drug offenses also were down by 17 percent; miscellaneous crimes, such as disorderly conduct and public intoxication, dropped 26 percent. Altogether, so far this year, offenses dropped more than 19 percent to 194 from 240.
Reported offenses in all categories dropped six percent in Palestine.
Decreases in crime haven't prevented so-called mass retailers, such as Walmart, Brookshires, and Kroger, from spending extra on security.
The reason: COVID-19 closures narrowed the retail options for thieves to the few stores that remained open. Police Chief Mark Harcrow said these stores took preventative measures before an increase in thefts could occur.
Conversely, domestic violence calls – verbal and physical – have increased, as restrictions on movement raised tensions in homes and COVID-19-related job losses aggravated stress.
“We typically see that a lot during winter months,” Harcrow said. “Around holidays or when the weather is bad people are cooped up in the house, so they fight more.”
Even so, overall calls for police service continue to dip. The number of calls in March surpassed 2,100 last year compared to 1300 this year – a 38 percent decline. Because service calls are down, Harcrow said, officers can be more proactive and visible.
The increase in police activity has helped suppress theft and burglaries, Harcrow said.
“I would have expected a spike in theft when this pandemic first hit,” he said. “There was more uncertainty and panic. I don't expect to see a spike when things start to open back up.
“Overall, Palestine has done a good job of abiding by orders. I expect that to continue, even when things start to open back up.”
Less driving activity also resulted in a 41 percent drop in crash reports and citations.
