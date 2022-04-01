Providence Missionary Baptist Church's fish fry fundraiser and game day is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at 2404 W FM 321 in Montalba. The fish fry will support the church's renovation efforts to preserve this long-standing community pillar.
PMBC has a long history with its establishment dating back to 1865. It was founded by a group of former slaves looking for a place to worship and share their Christian beliefs. It has served the Montalba area and surrounding communities for over a century in providing worship services.
Today, the church is led by Montalba-native Pastor Dr. Autry L Williams, a retired engineer and current owner and president of Powerhouse Insurance Agency, Inc.
"As one of the oldest historical sites in Montalba, now in its 156th year, we take great pleasure in serving the people in and around our community,” William said. “With attending our annual PMBC Fish Fry and Game Day, we hope to give back to the community by providing an opportunity for fun and fellowship in an outdoor, safe environment, with others in the community."
Proceeds will go toward constructing a baptistery, replacing the fellowship hall and bathroom facilities and adding space to classrooms. These renovations are expected to provide the church more opportunities to host celebrations and workshops in the community. Community efforts have been integral in supporting church renovations in the past.
Williams welcomes everyone to come enjoy the event.
"We invite all to come out and congregate with us, as we rally together to continue to uplift and support our community as a whole, while continuing to preserve one of the most recognizable historical sites in the Montalba community," he said.
Fish fry dinners will be $8 and include fried catfish, French fries, salad, and dessert. Game day activities will be available for the entire family and include volleyball, basketball, horseshoes, bean bag tosses, ping pong, bingo, cards and dominoes.
Attendees can prepay for the dinner online at pmbcfellowship.org.
Free meal delivery is available within a 15-mile radius if requested.
Donations to the renovation project can also be made at the website.
For more information, call 903-549-2984.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.