The Palestine YMCA and Workforce Solutions of East Texas have partnered in an effort to eliminate barriers and provide job opportunities in Palestine through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
“We want to support the community and fill a community need,” said Cindy Piersol, director of the Palestine Y. “We want to help find people who want to get back into the workforce as well as help eliminate barriers, like lack of transportation and childcare, while giving incentive of getting training, with no financial output and help with other financial assistance.”
WIOA, legislation signed into law on July 22, 2014, is designed to strengthen and improve our nation's public workforce system and help get Americans, including youth and those with significant barriers to employment, into high-quality jobs and careers and help employers hire and retain skilled workers.
The U.S. Department of Labor, in coordination with federal partners the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, worked to provide information and resources for states, non-profits and other grantees to assist with WIOA enactment.
With the WIOA program, individuals who meet the criteria get paid work experience, schooling or training needed for the job, transportation, and childcare assistance, as well as help finding a job.
Through this program, the Workforce is helping individuals 16 to 24 years of age. Participants in the program have no GED or high school diploma, are from low income families, are currently or formerly in foster care, pregnant or parenting, have a disability, and/or don’t have access to transportation. They are able to apply to work in child care, help with summer day camp or work as a lifeguard at the Palestine Y.
This program is not exclusive to the Y. Workforce Solutions of East Texas is offering this same partnership through the WIOA to other local business. They will help individuals meet employee requirements and pay their salaries for the first 90 days of employment; after that the business can either fully employ the individual or part ways.
Workforce Solutions of East Texas is located at 2000 S. Loop 256 in Palestine, For more information or to make your appointment, call 903-212-9982 or log onto https://www.easttexasworkforce.org.
