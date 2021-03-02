Public help needed in search for missing woman
- BY PENNYLYNN WEBB pwebb@palestineherald.com
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Services for John Richard Kelley, age 95, are pending at Rhone Funeral Home. Mr. Kelley passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Windermere at Cartmell in Palestine. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Services for Jimmy Wayne Pike, age 69, of Palestine, are pending at Rhone Funeral Home. Mr. Pike passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Services for Gregory A. Ellis 56, of Tennessee Colony are pending at Bailey & Bailey & Foster. Mr. Ellis passed away February 14th at his residence.
Services for Charles Ray Harper 90, of Palestine are pending at Bailey & Foster. Mr. Harper passed away February 18th in Tyler.
Services for Lequana Johnson 93, of Crockett are pending at Bailey & Foster. Mrs. Johnson passed away February 18th in Crockett.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rusk woman killed in one car crash
- High school basketball: Frankston upsets LaPoynor, return to regional finals for first time in 20 years
- Animal cruelty charges filed after puppy found frozen
- 100-year-old landmark church needs emergency repairs
- Opinion Column: Let the Yankees Freeze in the Dark
- High school basketball: Lady Tigers move past Rocksprings to face defending region IV champs Chireno
- Authorities seek missing woman
- High school basketball: Lady Tigers survive overtime game against Abbott to advance to regional semifinals
- Gov. Abbott announces end to mask mandate
- Neches ISD extends contract of indicted principal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.