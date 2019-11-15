In an increasingly divided and partisan nation, independent voters who aren't committed to either party may decide the 2020 presidential election.
And at least in conservative East Texas, independents appear to lean toward the president.
Take Vernon Denmon as a case-in-point.
At his desk, cluttered with military memorabilia, Denmon, a Vietnam combat veteran and Anderson County veterans services officer, said Democrats in Washington have let him, and the nation, down.
Denmon said he had identified as a liberal since his days in combat. Still, the “bickering and petty jealousy” Denmon sees among Democrats in Washington today has turned him off.
Denmon, 71, stands with the Commander and Chief.
“Trump was democratically chosen,” he told the Herald-Press. “We need to support him.”
Democrats in Washington are dividing the nation, Denmon said.
“All the time spent worrying about impeachment and investigations would have been better spent on the American people,” he said. “All of these distractions coming out of the Democrats in Congress do nothing but take away our unity as a people.
“I'll always remember 9-11, but I'll never forget 9-12. We came together as a people in a way I had never seen in my life. What will it take, I wonder, to humble us enough to act like that again?”
An African-American, Denmon said he has seen no proof that Donald Trump is a racist. “We all say things at times we wish we hadn't, or that aren't popular,” Denmon said. “That doesn't make us who we are.”
Denmon remains fairly confident Trump will serve another term.
“Right now, he has all he needs in his win column,” Denmon said. “He was behind our boys getting [ISIS leader] Al Baghdadi – and without losing a single one of our soldiers. As a military man, that's a big win for me.
“Plus, the Democrats keep tearing each other apart, and that's nothing but good news for him.”
Another political independent, Grizelda Castillo, 39, a mother of four, has voted for candidates of both parties. She started leaning Republican, however, in the 2012 presidential election and will likely continue in 2020, she said, though she remains undecided about the presidential election.
Castillo is not what most people would consider a likely Republican voter. A community activist and the daughter of Mexican immigrants, she volunteers for the police department’s UNIDOS en Palestine, a community outreach initiative to Latinos. Castillo, a property manager and substitute public school teacher, serves on the board of Palestine’s Operation Read program and manages its social media sites.
This year, Castillo became the only Latino city council candidate, finishing third against two city council veterans.
Like many Latinos, Castillo is conservative on many issues. She opposes late-term abortions, supports gun rights, and favors a free-market approach to health care. “People should be able to shop around, similar to how they shop for more affordable auto insurance,” she said.
What turned her away from the Democratic Party was a slew of unfulfilled promises, especially on immigration reform. “Many promises were made during the the (2008) campaign,” she said. “Once the election was over, however, it didn't happen.”
Castillo's top concerns for the 2020 election are immigration and services to veterans. Waiting periods for resident cards are too long, she said, and the process too expensive. “People are suffering because regulations are outdated.”
If many East Texas independents lean toward Trump, however, committed Democrats are even more determined to end his presidency.
“I hope he is impeached,” LaDona Davis, 72, said. “He has been the Great Divider of this country and wants more than anything to be a dictator like his buddy Putin. I would like to see the Republicans run a more intelligent and savvy candidate than Trump.”
Davis, a retired teacher and school administrator, has taught in college and in prison. A staunch Democrat, Davis is unsure which Democratic candidate will run against Trump.
Any one would make a big improvement, she said.
If Joe Biden gets the nomination, Davis hopes he will choose a woman, such as Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris, as his running mate.
Among Davis' top issues for 2020 are unifying a splintered nation, adequate and affordable health care, and more assistance to veterans.
Increasing taxes on the richest 2 percent of Americans, she said, and a “sliding scale of taxation,” could fund a health care system for all Americans. “Something like what people have in Canada,” she said.
Davis called Trump's proposed wall between Mexico and the United States “absolutely ridiculous.”
Instead, Davis supports updated security measures and more border agents.
She also took a firm stand on abortion rights: “I am sick to death of men regulating a woman's body, period.”
Davis supports an overhaul in gun regulations, including vigorous and universal background checks, and also worries about climate change.
People should educate themselves on climate change, Davis said, citing the melting polar ice caps. “Fossil fuel over-use is decimating our climate.”
