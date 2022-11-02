ANDERSON, Ind. — Pumpkin, a fall favorite of many, can be used for more than decorations and desserts. Pumpkins and other types of squash are rich in fiber.
“If anything, I would highlight the amount of fiber in squash and pumpkin (compared) to the carbohydrates, which tend to be lower," said Annie McFarland, a dietitian at Community Hospital Anderson in central Indiana.
"It’s still a starchy vegetable, so it’s still going to have some carbohydrate in it. But with the amount of fiber in it, that helps to balance out and kind of neutralize any spike in blood sugar.”
Lattes, pies and other traditional plays on pumpkin often are not nutrient dense — but they could be.
A fan of lattes, McFarland puts a healthier spin on the traditional pumpkin spice latte, adding a couple of tablespoons of pumpkin puree and a hint of vanilla to unsweetened almond milk and coffee. She enjoys the hint of sweetness without sacrificing nutrition. Plus, the pumpkin and milk make for a thick, rich froth.
High fiber foods, like pumpkin, can help with weight control. Consuming them makes the body feel fuller longer, McFarland noted.
Not only does pumpkin flesh have nutritional value, the seeds do, too.
A study from the journal Food Science and Nutrition notes that pumpkin seeds possess hypoglycemic, or blood sugar lowering, properties.
Pumpkin can add a touch of autumn to all sorts of dishes. McFarland lists pancakes and chili as nutrient-dense options for a touch of pumpkin.
Pancakes, a typically high-sugar breakfast food, can be transformed by changing the amount of sugar and type of flour. McFarland recommends using oat or whole wheat instead of bleached white flour and pumpkin butter instead of syrup.
On the savory side, pumpkin pulp can be sliced and baked into fries or cubes and lightly seasoned with salt and garlic. You can experiment with all kinds of seasonings, but make sure to limit salt, McFarland cautions.
Whether pure pumpkin comes in a can or fresh, McFarland said, no nutritional value will be lost.
