The Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 2130 Country Road, opens Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Monday, Oct. 31.
Throughout the month of October, the community is invited to visit Grace United, purchase a pumpkin, take family photos and enjoy one of many special pumpkin-centered weekend events.
“This is our fourth year to host the Pumpkin Patch,” said Clydeola Brandy Dudley. “The Pumpkin Patch is our biggest outreach event at Grace Church. We see a grand total of over 5,000 people a year, including all the school field trips that we host plus guests throughout the October weekends and the Fall Fest.”
Dudley said the proceeds from the selling of the pumpkins benefit the ministries of Grace Church and supports Navajo families in New Mexico.
“People already are telling us that they are excited to bring their children and grandchildren to the Pumpkin Patch,” Dudley said. “They come from all over East Texas. I had one person to tell me she cannot wait to get one of those awesome pumpkins and come to the food truck festival; that she had a blast last year!”
The patch will open daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Saturday.
Pumpkins will range from $1 to $40. There will also be gourds.
Grace Church also offers field trip opportunities for local classrooms.
For more information, contact Sister Brandy Dudley at 903-948-7432 or visit palestinegrace.com/pumpkin.
Special pumpkin-patch activities include:
Saturday, Oct. 1 – Hocus Pocus Double Feature – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Join us in the Pumpkin Patch to watch Hocus Pocus 1 and the new sequel on the big screen. Popcorn, candy and some spooky entertainment.
Saturday, Oct. 8 – Food Truck Festival - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All your favorite local food truck finds in the same place. Join Grace United Methodist Church for its third annual Food Truck Festival and enjoy all of the local food flair that Palestine has to offer.
Saturday, Oct. 15 – Puppies and Pumpkins - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Our annual adoption event for BARC Humane Society includes lots of fun and games for the whole family. Bring your precious dog to enjoy games, photographers, treats and other pet-themed entertainment that afternoon. Pets will be available for adoption.
Friday, Oct. 21 – The Great Pumpkin - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Join us as the Great Pumpkin comes for a visit to our Pumpkin patch! Watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!" and other family favorites on the big screen. Popcorn and concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy this outdoor movie night.
Saturday, Oct. 22 – Drum Circle - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bring a drum and join the free community Drum Circle at the Pumpkin Patch.
Saturday, Oct. 29 – Touch-a-Truck – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Turn on the sirens, spray the fire hoses and take pictures with your favorite bulldozers. There will be an array of fun trucks for kids to play with and discover. Face painting, cotton candy, bounce houses and more.
Monday, Oct. 31 – Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The grand finale will take place on Oct. 31, when Grace United Methodist Church hosts their fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trunk or treat, carnival games, inflatables, face painting and lots of candy. All free.
