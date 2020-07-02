Jeff Renteria, a 2020 graduate of Palestine high school, fell in love with cars while working on his dad's 2016 Ford Mustang GT. To increase his skills, he studied Youtube videos, attended car meets, and built cars.
He didn't know then that Palestine High School and Palestine Toyota would give him an opportunity to turn his passion into a career.
Two years ago, Palestine Toyota started the T-Ten internship program to help young people establish a career path – before they leave high school. T-Ten provides hands-on automotive diagnosis, repair training, and other skills needed to succeed in the automotive industry.
For two semesters, students work in the dealership after school, shadowing master technicians and earning an hourly wage. Some interns have worked up to 32 hours a week.
When they complete the program, students receive a $500 scholarship towards their education at Texas State Technical College in Waco. They also have an opportunity to work at Palestine Toyota after college. So the program also serves as a great recruitment tool for the auto dealership.
“It was a big eye-opener,” Renteria said. “Getting the chance of working for a year, waking up early, and being around professionals has taught me a lot. I feel like I've earned this.”
Renteria and Seth Sheeley, 18, another recent graduate of Palestine High School, each received a $500 scholarship Tuesday.
Students who complete their certifications and return to Palestine Toyota, or another connected branch, would receive a $2,000 tool allowance and earn up to $35-an-hour as certified technicians.
“We want to grow our own,” Palestine Toyota owner Chuck Eldridge said. “We want to keep them in Palestine if we can. When you invest in your youth that's your future.”
For Sheeley, the Toyota brand has been a part of his growth as a technician, long before he entered the program. He owned a 1998 Toyota Camry, with 300,000 miles on it. The vehicle required continual maintenance, which Sheeley, along with friends and family members, provided.
The connection he felt to the car inspired his love of hands-on auto work.
“This is my future,” Sheeley said. “Palestine Toyota has been a blessing. We're like a family. I love the people at Toyota.”
Chuck Eldridge's inspiration to invest back into the community stems from his mother, Dean Eldridge, whom he named the scholarship for.
He watched throughout his childhood as Ms. Eldridge cared and nurtured the community's youth. Just as his mom invested in his future, he wanted to do the same for others.
“If they can see their career path, I found they work a lot harder towards that goal,” Chuck Eldridge said. “It allows these kids the highest chance of success. Big thanks to the Palestine (High School) staff for allowing this to go smoothly.”
Eldridge has given his student interns more than a skill. He's put them in the driver's seat for their futures.
“I feel secure,” Renteria said. “Not only do I have job security, but a chance to continue learning. That's the most exciting part. You can never stop learning about vehicles.”
