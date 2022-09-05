Piney Woods Fine Arts Association recently announced the lineup for their 2022-2023 concert series which kicks off this month.
PWFAA Executive Director Ann Walker urges everyone to consider the option of season tickets early.
“Season tickets will give you the first opportunity to buy tickets for special events,” Walker said. “As many as you want. It also gives you the same seats every year.”
Getting the new season rolling on Sept. 30 will be 90s country music standouts Diamond Rio. Known for such hits as "Meet in the Middle,” "How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” "One More Day" and “I Believe,” Diamond Rio has received multiple ACM and CMA awards as well as a Grammy.
On Nov. 18, the Crockett Civic Center stage will host Red Dirt legend Cory Morrow. According to Morrow’s website, “He sings about strippers and Jesus with equal fervor. While this dichotomy may leave those on either side of the moral equator perplexed – the answer is actually very simple. Cory Morrow is beautifully and uncomfortably transparent. One thing about Morrow has never changed: As goes Cory’s life, so goes Cory’s songs.”
The Grand Ol Christmas Show is set for Dec. 1. Billed as a live, one-of-a-kind musical variety show bringing all-time favorite Christmas classics and original sketch comedy antics to theaters across Texas, The Grand Ol Christmas Show promises to be a family hit.
Jan. 19 will mark the arrival of pop/rock pioneers Gary Puckett and the Union Gap. Featuring hits such as "Woman, Woman,” "Young Girl,” "Over You,” "Don't Give in to Him" and "This Girl Is a Woman Now,” the band was one of the most successful musical groups of the sixties.
Jaston Williams will bring his brand of humor to Crockett on Feb. 2. Williams is a humorist, playwright, actor, director, producer, essayist and novelist and is best known as the co-author and co-actor of the Greater Tuna quartet of plays.
The 1984 Star Search champions Sawyer Brown will bring their enormous collection of smash pop country hits to East Texas on Feb. 25, including "Step That Step,” "Some Girls Do,” “The Walk” and “The Dirt Road.”
The season schedule will conclude on March 10 with a performance by BalletAustin, but PWFAA has hinted at the news of a “major headliner artist” they are still working to confirm for next spring.
To purchase tickets for the upcoming season, call 936-544-4276 or visit www.pwfaa.org.
