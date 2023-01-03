Piney Woods Fine Arts Association has announced the lineup for the remainder of their 2022-2023 concert series which will continue in January. Following a fantastic 2022 which featured acts like Diamond Rio and Cory Morrow, the season looks to kick things into high gear with a few stalwarts bringing their acts to East Texas.
“We are excited to continue this season with such incredible talent,” said Ann Walker, Executive Director of PWFAA. “We look forward to bringing such wonderful acts to East Texas for everyone to come out and enjoy.”
Thursday, Jan. 19 will mark the arrival of pop/rock pioneers Gary Puckett & the Union Gap. Featuring hits such as "Woman, Woman,” "Young Girl,” "Over You,” "Don't Give in to Him" and "This Girl Is a Woman Now,” the band was one of the most successful musical groups of the sixties. Gary Puckett and The Union Gap had six consecutive gold records and sold more records in 1968 than any other recording act, including the Beatles.
Gary Puckett & the Union Gap will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Crockett Civic Center. Tickets are $30 to $40 per person.
Jaston Williams will bring his brand of humor to Crockett on Thursday, Feb. 2. Williams is a humorist, playwright, actor, director, producer, essayist and novelist and is best known as the co-author and co-actor of the Greater Tuna quartet of plays, Greater Tuna, A Tuna Christmas, Red, White and Tuna and Tuna Does Vegas. All four shows played across the U.S. for over thirty years, with stops Off and on Broadway and in such venues as the Kennedy Center, Ford’s Theatre, The Alley Theatre in Houston, Pasadena Playhouse in L.A, American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, The American Spoleto Festival, and as an official American entry to the Edinburgh Festival, as well as two command performances at the White House.
Jaston Williams will grace the stage at 7:30pm Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Crockett Civic Center. Tickets are $25 to $35 per person.
Sawyer Brown likes to joke that they were the original American Idol.
As the winners of the popular national talent show, Star Search, the band came to prominence and rewarded their record label with a solid string of top five hits in the mid and late ’80s. By the time the decade of the ’90s came rolling around there was question as to what was next for the band. In 1991, the band released the single “The Walk” and the band shot back into the top five. A string of more top five hits followed including fan favorites “Some Girls Do,” “Thank God for You,” and “Cafe Down on the Corner.”
As is often mistaken to this day, the band decided on a name that sounded like it was one person. They thought they would be better able to book shows this way.
Sawyer Brown hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Crockett Civic Center. Tickets are $45 to $55 per person.
The season schedule will conclude on Friday, March 10 with a mixed repertory program of classical and contemporary works by Ballet Austin.
Ballet Austin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 at the Crockett Civic Center. Tickets are $25 to $35 per person.
PWFAA has hinted at the news of a “major headliner artist” they are still working to confirm for the coming spring.
The Crockett Civic Center is located at 1100 Edmiston Dr. in Crockett.
To purchase tickets for the remaining season, call 936-544-4276 or visit www.pwfaa.org.
