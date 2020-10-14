Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.