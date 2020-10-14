The Piney Wood Fine Arts Association is hosting its ninth annual Octoberfest Saturday at The Barn at Hickory Creek featuring the award-winning polka band, Brave Combo.
“The PWFAA continues to work through these unpredictable circumstances and will continue to bring you the quality entertainment you have come to expect in this small yet wonderful town,” said Ann Walker, PWFAA Director. “All events will be held with respect toward social distancing and keeping our patrons safe.”
PWFAA is one of the best annual parties in the pines. From the waltz to the much-loved “Chicken Dance,” the Grammy award-winning band will keep you dancing.
Brave Combo is an internationally known polka band with a unique sound. They have been nominated seven times for a Grammy, winning twice. Their music has been featured in several movies and hit TV shows, including "Fools Rush In," ABC's hit series "Ugly Betty," Fox's "The Simpsons," "Christmas Caper," featuring the Madagascar Penguins; and the "Dragon Ball Z Movie 8 – The Legendary Super Saiyan."
The idea for the group developed some 37 years ago when Brave Combo front man Carl Finch was thinking about how people have preconceived ideas about music.
“At that time, polka seemed to be the 'butt of the joke' music,” Finch said. “I had listened to polka over the years and couldn't understand how it could have a negative effect on people.”
Finch said he and his band set out to prove polka could be cool.
Playing festivals, nationally and internationally, and working with some of the most beloved polka bands in the world, the Denton based quintet plays a world music mix for their concerts, including salsa, meringue, rock, cumbia, Conjunto, polka, zydeco, classical, cha cha, and the blues.
Saturday's show will mark the band's ninth performance for the PWFAA.
Band members often enter the crowd to show people how to polka and waltz.
Refreshments will include authentic German food and Stesti Beer.
This event is funded in part by the Texas Commission of the Arts and is sponsored by Crockett Insurance Service.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person. Kids under the age of 12 get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.pwfaa.org.
