Piney Woods Fine Arts Association presents ‘An Evening with Jaston Williams’ at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at Bear Hall in Crockett.
Williams, a renowned humorist, playwright, actor, director, producer, essayist and novelist, is best known as the co-author and co-actor of the Greater Tuna quartet of plays; Greater Tuna, A Tuna Christmas, Red, White and Tuna, and Tuna Does Vegas. All four shows played across the United States for over thirty years, with stops off and on Broadway and in such venues as the Kennedy Center, Ford’s Theatre, The Alley Theatre in Houston, Pasadena Playhouse in L.A, American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, The American Spoleto Festival, and as an official American entry to the Edinburgh Festival, as well as two command performances at the White House.
For his recent solo work, Williams was awarded the Marquee Award for Outstanding Contribution to Historical Theaters. He is a seven-time nominee for the prestigious Helen Hayes Award, a recipient of the L.A. Drama-Logue Award, and the San Francisco Bay Area Critics Award. Williams received the Texas Governor’s Award for Contribution to the Arts in Texas, and the Texas Medal of The Arts. He also holds an Outstanding Alumnus Award from Texas Tech University, where he is a guest lecturer on the subject of playwriting.
“We look forward to continuing this season with incredible talent like Jaston Williams,” said PWFAA Executive Director Ann Walker. “We are excited to continue bringing such wonderful acts to Crockett for East Texas to come out and enjoy.”
Seating for Jaston Williams is $25 General Admission.
To purchase tickets, call 936-544-4276 or visit www.pwfaa.org.
Bear Hall is located at 229 E. Goliad in Crockett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.