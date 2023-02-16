Piney Woods Fine Arts Association looks to continue what has been a fantastic 2022/2023 season as they welcome Sawyer Brown to the Crockett Civic Center stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
PWFAA Executive Director Ann Walker is excited to see East Texas host so many nationally renowned acts.
“We bring the arts and entertainment to East Texas,” Walker said. “Crockett hosted Kevin Costner last year. He only made three stops in Texas. Fort Worth, Gruene Hall and Crockett.”
And the streak continues with 80s and 90s country stalwarts Sawyer Brown.
As the winners of the popular national talent show, Star Search, Sawyer Brown likes to joke that they were the original American Idols. The band came to prominence and rewarded their record label with a solid string of top five hits in the mid and late ’80s. By the time the decade of the ’90s came rolling around there was question as to what was next for the band. In 1991, the band released the single ‘The Walk’ and the band shot back into the top five. A string of more top five hits followed including fan favorites ‘Some Girls Do,’ ‘Thank God for You’ and ‘Cafe Down on the Corner.’
“If you haven’t seen Sawyer Brown you need to be at this show,” Walker said. “They are so entertaining, and they really involve the crowd. It’s going to be a great evening.”
The Crockett Civic Center is located at 1100 Edmiston Dr. in Crockett. To purchase tickets for Sawyer Brown or future shows, call 936-544-4276 or visit www.pwfaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.