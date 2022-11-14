Piney Woods Fine Arts Association will welcome Red Dirt legend Cory Morrow to East Texas at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Crockett Civic Center.
Morrow was born in 1972 in Houston. He started playing guitar at Memorial High School and continued to develop as a musician while attending Texas Tech University. In 1993 he moved to Austin to pursue music as a career and is considered an elder statesman of the Texas/Red Dirt music scene.
"We are so looking forward to getting back to Crockett and playing the Piney Woods Music and Arts Festival,” Morrow said. “We will be playing old favorites and new music. This has been a very busy touring year. The busiest in years.”
Morrow is the genuine article, and his wild early years in the business are well documented. But while he has moved on to a much better place on a personal and professional level, he is unapologetic about the road that brought him to where he is today, resulting in a beautifully, if not uncomfortably, transparent look at the artist’s journey. He certainly didn’t become a Texas legend by being quiet.
“It's been a blessing to be out on the road and sharing our songs and stories with fans,” Morrow said. “But we are going to slow down in January and get back in the studio. It’s time for new music!"
PWFAA Executive Director Ann Walker describes the evening as something different for their East Texas audience.
“We started doing a special show several years ago the Friday night before Christmas in Crockett,” Walker said. “We set it up especially for Red Dirt artists and we treat it more like a party than our regular events. We will have VIP tables set up on the sides and the middle will be a big open dance floor. There will be a beer garden set up and Smitty’s BBQ will be selling sandwiches. It is going to be a really fun evening.”
General Admission tickets will be available at the door for $25. VIP seating must be purchased in advance for $45.
“We will open the doors at 6:30 p.m. for everyone to come early,” Walker said. “You can grab a bite to eat and the bar will be open. It should be a great night to enjoy a Red Dirt legend.”
For more information call 936-544-4276 or visit www.pwfaa.org.
