PWFAA to welcome The Grand Ol’ Christmas

Piney Woods Fine Arts Association is excited to welcome The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show to East Texas at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Crockett Civic Center.
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show is a live, one-of-a-kind musical variety show bringing all-time favorite Christmas classics and original sketch comedy antics to theaters across Texas. An original by The Grand Ol’ Production Company, produced by Will Hearn, featuring Americana standouts Blue Water Highway and a cast of the best artists and entertainers in Texas.
Blue Water Highway has been touring the US since 2015, defining themselves as a live act built on excellent musicianship, great songs, and a signature three-part harmony. The band continues to explore new sounds and musical landscapes while remaining true to their roots along their namesake thoroughfare.
The show is performed through the framework of a vintage time period that appeals to a multi-generational audience. This unique concept is something the Grand Ol’ Production Company likes to call progressive nostalgia, that take-me-back feeling everyone can relate to. Made for music and comedy lovers of all ages, this tribute to American Christmas traditions cleverly and progressively blurs the lines between heartfelt nostalgia and contemporary pop-culture satire. It is an inspiring holiday tradition in every sense.
“We are so excited to usher in the Christmas season with such an enjoyable show,” said Ann Walker, Executive Director of PWFAA. “We look forward to having everyone come out and enjoy the evening.”
The Christmas fun will continue even during intermission as PWFAA will host an ugly sweater contest for attendees. Guests are also welcome to bring a donation for Toys for Tots.
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show is sponsored by Pat Dickey Realtors and the Shelor and Maurine Edmiston Foundation in association with KIVY 92.7, KMVL 100.5, KTRE, Houston County Courier, The Messenger and KYYK 98.3
The Crockett Civic Center is located at 1100 Edmiston Dr. in Crockett.
For more information call 936-544-4276 or visit www.pwfaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.