Palestine Youth Sports Organization is putting baseball, softball and more back in play at the Palestine Athletic Complex this spring made possible recently through a collaboration of the City of Palestine with Palestine and Westwood school districts.
As construction crews continue work on the complex, PYSO is registering players and organizing teams for baseball and softball.
Saturday is the last day to register and try out for baseball, available to boys ages 7 to 14, and softball for girls 7 to 15 years old.
All Anderson County youth are eligible for sign-ups, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at CJ’s Athletics at 3120 W. Oak St.
Students of Palestine and Westwood schools, who have already registered and performed a skills assessment at school, need not reapply.
Registration for Tiny Tots and T-Ball, for ages 3 to 6, is through Palestine YMCA’s online portal at www.palestineymca.org through Saturday or in person at CJ’s Athletics on Saturday.
PYSO will hold practices for all ages at the athletic complex beginning in mid-March. Games begin in early April.
The new organization is a joint effort between Palestine and Westwood school districts and the city. Director, Nancy Kindig-Malone, brings 35 years of experience to PYSO as an athlete, teacher and coach.
Kindig-Malone said bringing ball games back to the athletic complex is requiring help from everyone in the community, from preparing the fields for play to refurbishing the concession stands.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time,” she said. “We want to bring the athletic complex back to the vitality that it used to be.”
Kindig-Malone will lead planning for volleyball and flag football later this year.
To reopen the complex, the city is using funds from the federal CARES Act, known as COVID-19 relief funds passed in March of 2020, to build new concrete walkways and update restrooms and concession stands. The updates comply with requirements for social distancing and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which requires public accommodations to be accessible to people with disabilities.
Construction began in December and stalled this month due to weather emergencies. The city will continue construction for two more weeks, according to Patsy Smith, the city’s parks and recreation director.
The city-wide effort to bring youth sports back to the city’s athletic complex involved more than a year of planning. The complex closed in September 2019, when local resident Michael Ivy filed a lawsuit alleging facilities were not ADA compliant.
Though District Judge Jeremy Kernodle later dismissed the lawsuit, the complex has remained closed.
PYSO board members include Lance Angel, PISD athletic director, Richard Bishop, WISD athletic director; Jacob Wheeler, PISD maintenance director; Patsy Smith, City of Palestine Director of Parks and Recreation and Teresa Hererra, Interim City Manager.
For information about PYSO, visit the organization’s website at www.palestineyouthsportsorganization.com or on Facebook.
