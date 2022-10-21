AUSTIN — Texas voters will see a slew of statewide positions on their midterm election ballots this November.
While much attention is paid to those running for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, there are several other statewide positions that are up for reelection.
CNHI News contacted all candidates in four other statewide position elections: comptroller, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner and railroad commissioner. Responses received are published below.
Early voting begins Monday. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28. Election Day is Nov. 4.
Responses were edited slightly for clarity.
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Role: The state’s chief financial officer works as the state’s tax collector, chief accountant, chief revenue estimator and chief treasurer for all of state government, as well as administrator for a number of other programs.
Glenn Hegar (Republican)
Did not respond
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (Libertarian)
Did not respond
Janet Dudding (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Texas has never hired an accountant as its state accountant – and it shows. I am a CPA (certified public accountant) who’s spent 35 years auditing, administering and even investigating state and local governments to hold the government accountable to the people instead of special interests. I’ve helped put politicians in prison for embezzlement and for procurement fraud. Texas needs a watchdog over its tax dollars, and we’ve got ourselves a lapdog.
What would you do differently than incumbent Glenn Hegar has done?
Right off the bat, tighten ethics over procurement. Glenn Hegar allowed a $43M no-bid contract along the border, then accepted a $50,000 campaign contribution from the owner of the company he awarded the no-bid contract. In other states, this would be illegal.
(I’d) order a fiscal study over Medicaid expansion, end enforcement of “boycott” statute that wastes state pension funds, end enforcement of “gun manufacturer discrimination” statute that raises interest rates and wastes property taxes (and) legalize cannabis.
Why is this office important?
I realize that not a lot of folks get fired up about the comptroller’s race. The comptroller is the state’s accountant – handling all the state’s money and how that money is collected, invested and spent.
If you care anything about climate change, you should care about this race. The comptroller oversees renewable energy and alternative fuels. The comptroller is charged with developing scenarios to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Methane is fuel. Fuel is money. Capture it.
Under your leadership, how will you manage the state’s surplus and ensure a strong Texas economy?
Leverage infrastructure money from the Biden administration with state and local funds to stretch those funds. It’s imperative we work WITH local government. Grow the economy by coupling our energy expertise with federal, state and local funding to become a world leader in energy innovation. The current surplus grew from high gas prices, caused by Ukrainian invasion, and high costs (sales taxes on higher prices). Eliminate sales tax on menstrual products, diapers, food (SNAP rules).
LAND COMMISSIONER
Role: Head of the state agency focused on maximizing and diversifying revenue sources for the Permanent School Fund and expanding the development of renewable energy on state lands, among other things.
Dawn Buckingham (Republican)
Did not respond
Alfred Molison, Jr (Green Party)
Did not respond
Jay Kleberg (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am the only candidate running with a deep understanding of the responsibilities of the GLO and the experience necessary to utilize this post as a force of good for all Texans. I’ve spent my entire life working to conserve our state’s resources. Our public lands are fundamental to who we are as Texans, and we cannot afford to elect another land commissioner who lacks the experience and knowledge necessary to do this job well.
What will be your top priority if elected to this position and why?
My top priorities if elected are to expand and diversify energy production on public lands to fulfill the GLO’s commitment to fund education in Texas, support our Texas veterans and reform the GLO’s disaster relief and recovery programs. This office, while relatively unknown, is crucial to the lives of Texans. My top priority addresses three policy areas because that's the reach of the GLO - it can truly be a force of good for all Texans.
Why is this office important?
The General Land Office has an impact on every Texan and has nearly unlimited potential as a force for good in our state. This position supports veterans, Texans affected by natural disasters, schoolchildren and our coastal communities, which account for over a quarter of our state’s gross domestic product. If we have a land commissioner who is qualified and focused on the job and the people of Texas, this office can transform our great state.
Part of the role of the land commissioner is to manage public lands and maximize revenue for the state’s Permanent School Fund. With school funding a current point of interest in Texas, how will you ensure Texas schools will continue to have the necessary funding to operate for generations to come?
Each year, the GLO can contribute up to $600 million to the Permanent School Fund. I would allocate the full $600 million annually to the PSF, but also work with the Legislature to increase the limit on how much the GLO could contribute annually. In 2019, the GLO reported that it had generated more than $1 billion in revenue from state lands. The entirety of those funds should support our children in the public school system.
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER
Role: Head of the state agency that promotes agriculture production, consumer protection, economic development and healthy living.
Sid Miller (Republican)
Did not respond
Susan Hays (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate?
I’ll do the work, and I’ll lead with integrity. I’m not here to push a partisan agenda or attack anyone who’s different than me, unlike the incumbent, Sid Miller, and I am respected by both parties. I worked with Republicans to get the 2019 hemp bill through the Texas Legislature. Three former Texas Supreme Court justices have endorsed me. Sid has provided nothing but scandal since elected, like using a state plane for personal errands.
What will be your top priority if elected to this position and why?
Cleaning up the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and fighting for rural health care. The day after I’m elected ag commissioner, I’ll be on the phone to members of the budget-writing legislative committees to fight for funds to save our rural hospitals and improve access to health care. Then I’ll evaluate every aspect of TDA to improve efficiencies, lift up the dedicated civil servants and cull out the bad actors.
Why is this office important?
TDA is about more than promoting Texas ag products. It helps everyone who eats food. Eighty percent of the budget goes to Meals on Wheels and school lunches. And TDA should be working to improve food supply lines and access to healthy produce and meats, such as by identifying food deserts and resources to eliminate them. With inflation, TDA has become more vital to the lives of all Texans.
How will you promote innovation and advancement of the agricultural sector?
By listening to science and economists, and following the data to develop effective solutions. I will hire agronomists to research new business models to enable those interested in agriculture to make a living and provide all Texans with access to quality food. I will also partner with AgriLife and other Texas research institutions to promote those innovations. You can read more on my plan for the future of Texas ag at www.hays4ag.com/sustainable-agriculture.
Texas’ agricultural industry has been hit with extreme weather, supply-chain issues and more. How will you ensure the industry is shored up to remain strong amid unexpected challenges?
By identifying chokepoints in the supply chains and the resources to eliminate them. For example, near-monopolies dominate the meat packing industry. Funds are available to support start-ups and expansions to create competition and lower processing costs. Lack of labor also harms our supply chains, so we need to have a realistic conversation about immigration. Carbon capture is a great starting point to address climate change, but we also need to encourage sustainable agricultural practices.
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
Role: Head of the state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry, gas utilities and pipeline safety, among other things.
Wayne Christian (Republican)
Did not respond
Luke Warford (Democrat)
Did not respond
Hunter Wayne Crow (Green Party)
Did not respond
Jaime Andrés Díez (Libertarian)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
The three reasons why I am the best candidate:
1. I am the only engineer running for office.
2. We are not taking any political donations from special interest groups, neither the green lobby nor the oil and gas sector.
3. I am the only candidate emphasizing the importance of removing old and ineffective regulations.
If elected, what would be your top priority and why?
My top three priorities as RRC would be:
Regulatory reform by adopting a culture of continuous reevaluation. Ten percent of all regulations should be reevaluated each year (starting with the oldest ones first) based on that regulation's objective regarding public good and efficacy. Regulations that do not achieve their intended result should be altered or removed.
Requiring operators have financial security equal to the actual cost of the decommissioning obligation of their well to stop these liabilities from being transferred to taxpayers.
Strengthening the refusal standards applicable to the serving railroad commissioners by requiring that commissioners recuse themselves from cases that involve companies in which they hold equity, income, business ties, or if the company had donated more than $1,000 to their campaign.
Why is this office important?
The Railroad Commission is one of the most important regulatory bodies in Texas because it is responsible for overseeing the oil and gas sector, as well as intrastate pipelines and coal mines. The role of the RRC is to serve Texas (through its) stewardship of natural resources and the environment, (its) concern for personal and community safety and (its) support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans.
In other words, the role of the RRC is to look out for Texans, not only the oil and gas industry; however, the current commission has done the opposite.
In overseeing the state’s oil and gas industry, how strictly should the industry be regulated and why?
The Railroad Commission doesn’t need new rules or regulations. It simply needs to enforce the rules that are already on the books. We do need some regulations to protect our basic liberties and private property rights. However, too much regulation tends to drive certain sectors to different geographies - like China - and also destroys innovation within sectors.
It’s counterintuitive to think, but large private interests – like corporations – enjoy the certainty regulations provide them. Not only can regulations be used to protect bad actors by allowing them to claim that they followed the rules and that the harmful outcomes of their actions are not actually their fault, but they're also used to increase compliance costs for small businesses to force them to either shut down or consolidate to larger companies. Collusion between elected officials and corporate behemoths directly attacks small businesses and the American dream. These practices create regulatory moats for their companies while paving the way for government-created monopolies.
As long as industries like oil and gas act in a manner that is responsible to the people of Texas and particularly the environment, these companies should be allowed to operate unencumbered.
Following the deadly 2021 winter storm, how will you ensure weatherization requirements on the industry are enforced and restore trust with Texans that the grid will not fail again?
The issues of February 2021 have two leading causes. The first is the failure of the RRC to designate some oil, gas and saltwater disposal facilities as critical infrastructure with ERCOT. When ERCOT began its demand control by cutting power to noncritical infrastructure, it cut power to vital oil and gas systems. The second was the lack of preparedness regarding the weatherizing of infrastructure for extreme cold events, resulting in the freezing of some of Texas' natural gas infrastructure. The RRC already knew this was an issue. In 2011 the RRC was advised to make changes after a winter storm caused blackouts in the state, but it never adopted the changes.
The RRC has taken reasonable steps; however, it lacks transparency regarding what infrastructure has been designated as critical. This is intentional, as it is seen as a security issue to release information to the public. Still, the public or even the legislators can't conduct audits to ensure that these facilities have been weatherized. Another major issue is that the RRC has said that companies that are noncompliant with the new rules are subject to a maximum fine of $1 million. Penalties should deter noncompliance, so they should be proportional to the damage done. The RRC should consider removing the cap on the maximum penalty, particularly in cases of repeat noncompliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.