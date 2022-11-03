Quad-County Hay Show honors Engledow Farm

The owners of Engledow Farm & Ranch Supply Co. received grand champion honors for their hay entry in the Quad-County Hay Show last week. Linda and Mauris Engledow were the Anderson County Champion, as well as the overall champion of the hay show.
“I appreciate the honor, but that is not the main reason I entered,” Mauris said. “I enter for the information I receive on my samples, so I know what my protein levels are and I know how to feed my cows accordingly. That’s why I did it to start with. I never thought about winning.”
This is the fifth year for the Quad-County Hay Show and the second win for the Engledows, who also received top honors in 2019.
Snider Farms is another local winner of the hay show.
The four counties that make up the Quad-County Hay Show are Anderson, Freestone, Limestone and Leon. The show rotates from county to county each year. This year’s hay show and education program was held in Teague in Freestone County. Next year it will be in Leon County and the following year it will be in Anderson County.
The county hay show provides producers with an opportunity to compare different samples of hay and help producers evaluate what makes high quality hay.
Hay is a major portion of the roughage diet of many ruminant animals. With many producers purchasing hay, the evaluation of food value and protein content can help determine hay quality more easily so that livestock can be fed according to hay value.
“Sampling hay can take a lot of the guess-work out of livestock feeding, with livestock producers knowing if their hay is adequate to meet animals needs or if supplements are needed,” said Truman Lamb, Anderson County Extension Agent. “When producers fail to enter this hay show, they miss the opportunity to get their hay tested at a reduced price.”
Lamb said each sample has a protein analysis run and they are measured for acid detergent fibers, which are the plant components in forage that are least digestible by livestock. The hay is also physically evaluated as to leafiness, steaminess, color, foreign material and maturity.
Hay probes are located at the Anderson County Extension office for use in taking samples.
Round bales, as well as conventional small square bales can be entered.
There is a $5 fee per sample entered into the show. Entrants each receive forage test results.
For more information on future hay shows, contact Lamb at 903-723-3735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.